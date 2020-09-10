'Dune': First trailer of the sci-fi film is out

The much-awaited trailer of sci-fi film 'Dune' has finally been released, giving fans a glimpse at director Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s iconic novel.



The film, based on the 1965 novel, centers around the desert planet, and the spice melange that's found on it, which is one of the most valuable resources in the universe.



The star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve is no stranger to epic science fiction, either, having previously directed Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.



The trailer was unveiled alongside a Q&A session hosted by Steven Colbert, featuring Villeneuve and members of the cast discussing their take on the upcoming film.