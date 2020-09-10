Lupita Nyong'o remembers Chadwick Boseman in heartfelt tribute

American actor Lupita Nyong’o is paying homage to the deceased actor, Chadwick Boseman, weeks after his passing.



Boseman’s Black Panther costar penned a heartfelt tribute for her dearly departed friend in an Instagram post, recounting how their short friendship had a “profound” effect on her.

"Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time. You got the sense that he was fully present and also somehow fully aware of things in the distant future,” she wrote.

“As a result, I noticed that Chadwick never seemed rushed! He commanded his time with ease,” she went on to say.

"Chadwick's hands were strong enough to carry the weight of the film and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it... I think he understood the power of words and chose to manifest power through his word. He used his mouth to build, to edify, never to break," she added.

