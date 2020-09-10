Kevin Spacey sued for allegedly sexually assaulting actor Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp and the other accuser are alleging Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting them

Disgraced American actor Kevin Spacey is facing another lawsuit over sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp and an anonymous man.

According to court papers, Rapp and the other accuser are alleging the House of Cards star of sexually assaulting them when they were 14.

Rapp, star of Star Trek: Discovery, had earlier opened up about the alleged encounter in 2017, saying Spacey had made unsolicited sexual advances towards him while he was only 14.

Filed on Wednesday, the lawsuit states that he met the ill-famed actor in 1986 while he was performing for Broadway’s Precious Sons, after which Spacey had invited him for a party at his Manhattan residence for a party.

Rapp further details in the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit that the accused “intentionally and voluntarily and without plaintiff’s consent engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14 year old and grabbed then infant plaintiff.”

The docs reveal how Rapp ran towards the bathroom and following a few minutes, headed for the exit before the actor “tried to persuade plaintiff to stay but plaintiff refused and quickly left the defendant’s apartment.”

The other alleged victim, who is going under the pseudonym of C.D. claims he and Spacey met while he was only 12 during an acting class that was being taught by him in 1981 in Westchester County.

Spacey invited C.D. to his apartment two years later where, the plaintiff recalls, he “engaged in sexual acts with plaintiff, C.D., while the plaintiff was 14 years old.”

As per the docs, the sexual encounters continued “on different occasions.”

The two victims are filing the lawsuit for unspecified damages.