Selena Gomez reveals she can't google herself

Selena Gomze recently sat for an interview with "Allure" for a cover story during which she revealed that she doesn't read comments on her social media and TikTok accounts.

The singer further revealed that she also doesn't Google herself because she "honestly can't".

" I'm strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart," she said while talking to "Allure" for the publication's special Best of Beauty issue.

Talking about the inspiration behind her new makeup line, Rare Beauty, the singer said, "I had always wanted the name Rare," she told the magazine. "[The word] has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included."

Discussing her acting career which began with Wizards of Waverly Place at the age of 13, Selena said, "I was extremely blessed to get picked out of Texas and chosen to become a part of one of the biggest machines in the world — it was my high school,"

She further said, "I think the female characters on Disney Channel have a lot of strength. And my comedic timing, my improv skills, everything I experienced made me a better actress."

Speaking about the downside of her fame, she said "My personal life was out everywhere," she said. "It felt very claustrophobic and just...I felt very trapped."