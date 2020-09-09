Brad Pitt once engaged to Jennifer Aniston's best friend

Brad Pitt, who has been in news since his appearance with a German model Nicole Poturalski in France, reportedly had an affair with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston 's best friend and showbiz celebrity.



The exes first met in early 1998 on a blind date. They were quickly engaged and got married in July of 2000. Before their whirlwind romance, they were working stars in their own worlds and dating different people.

Aniston reportedly began dating Hercules voice actor Tate Donovan in 1995, but their relationship ended after two and a half years in 1998.

Brad Pitt was also dating a known Hollywood actor before meeting his future wife Jennifer Aniston, his 'Seven' co-star and on-screen wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Pitt and Paltrow first started dating in 1994, and were engaged two years later. The two remained engaged until early 1998 when they called it quits. Pitt would go on to start dating Aniston just a few months later.

Gwyneth Paltrow was surely aware that it wouldn’t be smart to move forward with marrying Brad Pitt. At the time, he was 31 and she was just 24.

Paltrow, during her appearance at a Show, in 2015 revealed ."I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready. He was too good for me. I honestly do think I was too young and didn’t know what I was doing.”



She admitted that she and Pitt’s relationship "wasn’t healthy" and that she was partially responsible for the split.

Three years after their separation, Brad married Jennifer in a stunning Malibu wedding. They were together for five years before announcing their plans to divorce in 2005.

In 2014, in an interview with Allure magazine, Jennifer opened up about her unexpected friendship with GOOP founder Gwyneth.

"I've known her (Gwyneth) a long time. That woman has got style to the moon and back. Chic, effortless, gorgeous. This sums us up," she shared, adding: "She's always been sweet to me."