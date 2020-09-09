Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden are similar in more ways than you think

Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden share THESE similarities due to their past life style

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Princess Sofia of Sweden have striking similarities due to their past life style.



Meghan Markle is a former actress, who during her studies, began playing small roles in TV and film. She was famous for her role in American legal drama Suits when she met Prince Harry.

Meghan became Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, however, the couple announced in January 2020 to step down from royal duties to become financially independent.

On the other hand, Sofia, who got married to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden in 2015, was also enjoying certain degree of fame before entering the royal family.

Sofia was a model and she participated in Swedish reality show Paradise Hotel.

Meghan and Sofia both were commoners and had no links to royals before marrying royalty.

However, Princess Sofia is amongst one of Megxit's huge critics and had recently said that she never wants a version of ‘Megxit’ in the Swedish royal family.

Sofia further said she would never resign like Meghan Markle.