Wed Sep 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 9, 2020

R. Kelly’s latest bid for release shot down by appeals court

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 09, 2020
A three-judge panel said that there was no ‘error’ in the determination of the district court

Notorious singer R. Kelly’s latest bid for release was also denied as an appeals court ruled that his recurrent bail pleas were rightfully declined by a federal judge.

A three-judge panel for the US Court of Appeals Second Circuit said that there was no ‘error’ in the determination of the district court.

“We perceive no clear error in the district court’s determination. The government has demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that Kelly presents a risk of danger to the community,” they wrote.

They also reaffirmed in their decision that US District Judge Ann Donnelly’s determination about the singer being a flight risk was also true.

Kelly’s attorneys filed the appeal after his bail plea applications were already rejected more than three times by Donnelly in reference to his sex-trafficking case. 

