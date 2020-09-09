‘Ellen DeGeneres’s house is like a military boot camp for her domestic staff’

The mess created against Ellen DeGeneres has still not been cleared entirely.

While the talk show host had earlier been accused of bullying her employees at her workplace, things appear to be no different for those working as her household staff either.

According to Daily Mail, an individual who is claiming to have been a part of Ellen and Portia de Rossi’s household staff has said that she “tormented” all of them.

The anonymous staffer, cited by the outlet, spilled all that happens behind closed doors, saying: “My belief is that someone’s real personality comes out at home. So after everything that has been said about her at work, you can imagine how terrible Ellen is going to be at home when her guard is down.”

They also revealed how the comedian used to hand a list of performance complaints from the previous day on a daily basis which mostly comprised minute things like use of wrong bowl for food, coffee not frothed to her liking or a salt shaker left at the wrong place.

According to the former worker, she also left “traps” in parts of the house, like matches in different corners to ensure everything was dusted and cleaned properly.

“She treated you like you were nothing,” they said, and also added that Ellen would either have “condescending tone” or would plainly be “yelling” at you.

“She was going to torture you and you were just going to sit there and listen to it because you were being paid,” they said.

The ex-staffer further reveled that Ellen found pleasure in sacking her employees.

“I was told that she had a very high turnover and that I should stay under the radar as much as possible, avoid as much direct contact with Ellen as possible. Working there was described as being more like a boot camp. Ellen was the worst person that I’ve ever met in my life.”

“I was always stressed out and on the verge of tears. I remember going home sometimes thinking I just hated my life. You stick it out because quitting looks bad on your resume but everyone in Hollywood knows what’s going on there,” they added.