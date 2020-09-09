close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 9, 2020

Atiqa Odho rubs shoulders with ‘Bollywood King’ Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 09, 2020
Atiqa Odho rubs shoulders with ‘Bollywood King’ Shah Rukh Khan 

Star of Pakistan's television industry, actor Aqtiqa Odho took a trip down memory lane by digging up a photo from the time she and her sister met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

Turning to Instagram, the Humsafar actor shared a throwback photo from the sets of Bollywood film Devdas and described how their meeting had been an amicable one.

“When my sister and I met @iamsrk on the sets of #Devdas in #Mumbai years ago. He was humble and friendly and the set was just beautiful,” she wrote.


The acclaimed actor has rubbed shoulders with quite a few bigwigs from Bollywood as she earlier shared a photo with Shashi Kapoor as well.

“Sorting out my albums during this lockdown, I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister, and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago. He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!” she wrote. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment