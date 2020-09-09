Atiqa Odho rubs shoulders with ‘Bollywood King’ Shah Rukh Khan 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Star of Pakistan's television industry, actor Aqtiqa Odho took a trip down memory lane by digging up a photo from the time she and her sister met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Turning to Instagram, the Humsafar actor shared a throwback photo from the sets of Bollywood film Devdas and described how their meeting had been an amicable one.
“When my sister and I met @iamsrk on the sets of #Devdas in #Mumbai years ago. He was humble and friendly and the set was just beautiful,” she wrote.
The acclaimed actor has rubbed shoulders with quite a few bigwigs from Bollywood as she earlier shared a photo with Shashi Kapoor as well.
“Sorting out my albums during this lockdown, I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister, and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago. He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!” she wrote.