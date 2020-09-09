Atiqa Odho rubs shoulders with ‘Bollywood King’ Shah Rukh Khan

Star of Pakistan's television industry, actor Aqtiqa Odho took a trip down memory lane by digging up a photo from the time she and her sister met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Turning to Instagram, the Humsafar actor shared a throwback photo from the sets of Bollywood film Devdas and described how their meeting had been an amicable one.

“When my sister and I met @iamsrk on the sets of #Devdas in #Mumbai years ago. He was humble and friendly and the set was just beautiful,” she wrote.





The acclaimed actor has rubbed shoulders with quite a few bigwigs from Bollywood as she earlier shared a photo with Shashi Kapoor as well.

“Sorting out my albums during this lockdown, I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister, and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago. He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!” she wrote.







