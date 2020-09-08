Prince Andrew’s reputation tanks as fury erupts outside Buckingham Palace: report

With the Jeffrey Epstein scandal boiling over, some believe Prince Andrew visited Balmoral for a crisis management meeting with the Queen.

However experts and commentators believe the entire link to the prince is “a bit overblown” because “one wonders whether the Duke of York can have a conversation with anyone that isn't a crisis talk” anymore.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey touched upon the Duke’s public disgrace on ITV's This Morning and gave her candid thoughts on how exactly the royal is allegedly working to salvage and “rehabilitate his image” in the long run.

In regards to the crisis talks and whether or not they actually occurred, the expert believe, "It's probably a bit overblown. One wonders whether the Duke of York can have a conversation with anyone that isn't a crisis talk. He's completely floored by these headlines, it's been very difficult, even though continually he has protested his innocence.”

The royal expert went on to add, "Indeed there is a narrative from his side that says he has agreed to cooperate with the US authorities and they won't get back to him and are using him as some kind of scapegoat to cover up their own failings over the Jeffrey Epstein investigation."

She conclude by saying, "Still he is dogged, his reputation is still at rock bottom and a lot more work needs to be done to restore that."