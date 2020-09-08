Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrested

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.



The Jalebi actress and rumoured girlfriend of Sushant was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon under various sections of NDPS.

Rhea was summoned by the NCB for third consecutive day on Tuesday.

The actress will be taken for medical tests and is likely to be produced before a magistrate for remand.

On Monday, Rhea had admitted that her brother Showick Chakraborty, who had been arrested by NCB alongwith Samuel Miranda, was also an active part of the drug cartel.

The media reports further claimed Rhea had also stated before the NCB names of several Bollywood A-listers during the drug probe.

The actress had also revealed that drugs used to come for Sushant through Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, the house manager and house help of Sushant respectively.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.