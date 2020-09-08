Harry Styles says he is ‘flattered’ about ex Taylor Swift dissing him in her songs

Singers Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were hailed as the ultimate power couple when the two had been in a relationship from 2012 to 2013.



Following their split, however, in true Swift fashion, the former One Direction member had become the cryptic subject of a few of the Lover crooner’s tracks.

The Watermelon Sugar singer revealed how he felt about his ex-girlfriend writing songs aimed at him during an interview with Howard Stern recently.

“I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering,” said Styles.

“Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs,” he added.

“The only time you really think, ’is this song too personal?’ is if you think about, ‘is this going to be really annoying for the other person?’ Because I do [care],” he concluded.