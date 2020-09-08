Rhea Chakraborty accuses Sushant Singh Rajput's sister of sexual misconduct

The court war against Rhea Chakraborty and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family appears to be escalating with each passing day.

As per the latest intel, the deceased star’s girlfriend has filed a case against his sister Priyanka Singh, Delhi hospital’s Dr Tarun Kumar and others, alleging them of molesting her.

She requested Mumbai Police to file a first information report against the accused under sections of IPC and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

"Priyanka Singh started touching to my body with unusual behaviour and then she started molesting me and started demanding sexual relationship,” wrote Rhea in her complaint, as per DNA India.

It also claimed that Dr Tarun had sent a prescription through Priyanka to Sushant in which he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

It stated that the "drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020."