Kendall Jenner fuels romance rumours with NBA player Devin Booker

Reality star Kendall Jenner appeared to be a blessed lady as she was spotted with her rumoured beau Devin Booker enjoying a romantic dinner on Sunday night at Soho House in Malibu.

The 24-year-old flaunted her casual look in a green crewneck sweater and white jeans for dinner date with NBA star, 23. She completed the gorgeous look wearing a strapped white sandals.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' beauty tucked her green sweatshirt, with oversized sleeves, slightly into her tapered pants.

The beloved model fulled the romance rumours as she met up again with him within days.

Kendall was wearing a beige face mask as she headed back to her car after dining. For all of her essentials, the model carried a white and peach designed tote bag on her shoulder.

The NBA player looked equally casual grey Nike crewneck and blue swim trunks with slide on black Birkenstock sandals.



The couple, who reportedly began dating earlier this year, have recently gone public with their romance, often hitting up popular restaurants together.

