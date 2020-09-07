Malaika Arora confirms she tests positive for coronavirus

close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
Malaika Arora confirms she tested positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has confirmed she has been diagnosed with coronavirus, however, saying she was feeling 'fine'.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika said, “Today, I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities.”

She further said, “I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support,” she said with folded hands before signing off.

Earlier, Indian media citing Malaika’s sister had reported that the actress had been tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was tested positive for Covid-19 and he had isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors.

Arjun had also confirmed it on Instagram, saying “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic.”

