Ayushmann Khurrana follows Cate Blanchett in demanding gender-neutral awards

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has always been one of the industry’s most politically and socially aware stars.

The Luka Chuppi actor has now called for film festivals to adopt award categories that are more gender neutral.

In an interview with Deadline, the actor said: “Gender-neutral awards should become the norm. I wholeheartedly laud the Berlin Film Festival’s decision to award gender-neutral recognitions and I hope all film festivals across the world and India follow suit.”

“We are all actors at the end of the day and gender divisions only highlight the long prevalent divisive nature of societies.”

“Thus, it is important that gender-neutral awards should become the norm when it comes to adjudicating the best work in a year.”

“Gender divisions are too deep rooted and the film industry can really do their bit to champion change. Gendered awards, according to me, are totally outdated and should be scrapped,” he said.

“I seriously hope all award functions in India take a step in the right direction and do what is the most obvious thing towards having a more progressive society. For me, good performances are good performances and they should be seen without the gender lens,” he added.