Rhea Chakraborty is ‘ready’ for arrest, says her lawyer

The lawyer claimed that Rhea Chakraborty is innocent and has not applied for anticipatory bail

Indian actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde labelled the Sushant Singh Rajput death case ‘a witch hunt', adding that the actor was ready to go behind bars.

The lawyer was quoted by Hindustan Times claiming that Rhea is innocent and has not applied for anticipatory bail.

“Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as it’s witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn’t approached any court for anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB,” said Maineshinde.

The actor was paid a visit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday to serve her summons for interrogation in the drugs case allegedly connected to deceased Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

A senior official of the federal narcotics agency said: “The team has gone to serve the summons for joining investigation. She (Rhea) can come on her own or she can come with the team.”