Kangana Ranaut likely to get security from HP government during Mumbai visit

Bollywood actor Kaangana Ranaut after publicly expressing how her life is under threat in Mumbai, has now been offered security from the Himachal Pradesh government.

The news was confirmed by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur who told Press Trust of India that he received a call from the actor’s sister as well as a letter from her family where they requested security for her.

He refrained from commenting on the recent hostility that rose between the Queen actor and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Kangana had earlier confirmed that she would fly to Mumbai on September 9, as she accused Raut of “empowering those who exploit him” in a new video.

“Sanjay Raut ji, you called me ‘[expletive].’ It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9,” she said.

“Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country’s soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same,” she continued.