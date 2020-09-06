close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 6, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in selfie with her 'Lil Big Boy'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 06, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas  is having the time of her life after her marriage to Nick Jonas.

The actress might not have impressed  folks with her own work since her marriage, she has never failed to mesmerize her fans with her stunning picture.

The actress  on Sunday treated her fans to an adorable selfie with her dog.

The selfie which the 'Baywatch' actor took with her German shepherd dog garnered nearly 1 million likes on Instagram

"My lil big boy! @ginothegerman," the 'Mary Kom' actor captioned the picture.

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was also among thousands of people who liked her picture. 

View this post on Instagram

My lil big boy! @ginothegerman ️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz