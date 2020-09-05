Machine Gun Kelly releases cover and tracklist of 'Tickets To My Downfall'

Machine Gun Kelly has released the cover and tracklist of his album 'Tickets to My Downfall'.

The Cleveland rapper shared the cover and the tracklist on the Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the singer said he has been asked by his label to sign 10,000 CDs.

Taking to Twitter, he jokingly wrote: "The label: you want to sign some CD’s for the first week?

Me: hell yeah, drop em off.

The label: okay bet, sending you 10,000 real quick." (sic)