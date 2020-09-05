Sara Ali Khan is a ‘Gulab in Gulabi’ in latest pool photos

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, mesmerizing her fans with some latest pool photos from the weekend.



The Simmba actress turned to Instagram and shared dazzling pictures in a pink bikini, chilling on a pink float with sweet caption. She wrote, “Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo.”

Sara Ali Khan looks like a 'gulab' (rose) in a pink bikini soaking up the sun with a book in her hands.

The endearing post has won the hearts of Sara’s fans and it has garnered over 650,000 hearts within an hour.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan.

The actress will next be in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.