Fri Sep 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 4, 2020

'Boycott Mulan' becomes Twitter trend: Here's why

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 04, 2020

Twitter users are calling for a boycott to  Disney's Mulan after the film premiered on Friday.

Some Twitter users appeared to be unaware of why has #BoycottMulan was trending on Twitter.

Story is that the controversy over Mulan erupted in 2019 when one of its actors, Liu Yifei, voiced support for police in Hong Kong, who have been accused of using excessive force against protesters.

Mulan was initially scheduled to release in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film has finagled premiere on streaming service Disney+.


