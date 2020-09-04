Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI issues official statement on investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Many suspected foul play in the late actor's death case and alleged his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide.

To probe the matter, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been digging out details to find out if the Kedarnath actor was murdered.

The CBI released on official statement on the matter, as reported by India Today.

"The CBI is conducting investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation," the statement read.

"CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI," it added further.



Meanwhile, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has interrogated Rhea, the prime accused in the case along with her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty.