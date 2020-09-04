The shocking reason why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married so fast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged their vows in 2018 after only a few months of dating each other.

The news about the couple's engagement came as a major surprise to everyone that was not aware of their romance back then.

After the royal wedding took place, many even thought that the ceremony was a little rushed.

Talking about the reason behind their whirlwind romance, Meghan and Harry appeared in a BBC interview.

She revealed, "I don’t think that I would call it a whirlwind in terms of our relationship. Obviously there have been layers attached to how public it has become after we had a good five or six months almost of just privacy, which was amazing.

"I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect. And we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship. So, we made it work," the Duchess of Sussex added.

However, the actual reason why Meghan and Harry walked down the aisle so fast is the latter's citizenship.

Prince Harry's communication secretary Jason Knauf revealed to the BBC Meghan was denied any special favours when it came to applying for UK citizenship.

The entire process required Meghan to obtain a visa to stay in the country before she could apply for citizenship.

Moreover, it also required for the couple to get married within six months to be eligible for visa maintainence.

Meghan and Harry also spoke about the first time they met each other on a blind date.

“We were introduced actually by a mutual friend,” said Prince Harry in the interview with BBC.