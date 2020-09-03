close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 3, 2020

Chadwick Boseman was 'in severe pain' but did not share with anyone: Here's why

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 03, 2020

Chadwick Boseman, whose untimely demise left the world shocked, hadn’t told anyone at Marvel or Disney about his cancer diagnosis with the intention of still filming 'Black Panther 2'.

Chadwick, who died of colon cancer at the age of 43 last week, kept his diagnosis private from studio executives and even his fellow actors and collaborators, reportedly,   he had a dream to film the marvel sequel. 

The beloved actor reportedly shared  with some  non-family members about his diagnosis, including his producing partner Logan Coles, his agent Michael Greene, his trainer Addison Henderson and filmmaker Brian Helgeland, who directed the actor in 42.

 Director Ryan Coogler penned a touching tribute upon the devastating news of the actor’s death, explaining how he was entirely unaware of Boseman’s illness. "I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see," he stated.

"It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take." the  Black Panther director wrote.


