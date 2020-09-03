'Christopher Nolan is the real Thanos?' Marvel fans reimagine 'Tenet' director as memes pour in

Ace American filmmaker Christopher Nolan has taken over the internet with the release of his much-anticipated film, Tenet.

And with the roaring success of his latest offering, fans are celebrating the acclaimed director with a number of memes that have swept all over social media platforms.

Marvel fans jumped in to re-imagine the director’s films as the Infinity Stones with Inception being the Mind Stone, Interstellar the Space Stone, Dark Knight trilogy as Power Stone, The Prestige as the Reality Stone and Tenet being the Soul Stone.

Some have argued that the latest release makes a better fit for Time Stone as trailers and teasers have hinted at the concept of two timelines in play.

These questions about the ideas manifest in the script were also discussed by Nolan with star John David Washington who said: "Every day I had questions for him. But he was very gracious, and he answered them very calmly and patiently.”

"It was important that the actors could track the story correctly so we could tell it the best way we could, and he was very patient with us. I say that very politely [laughs],” he added.

Robert Pattinson too had discussed the film’s plot in a separate interview as he said: "When I first read it both Chris and Emma [Thomas, producer] were saying: did you read this properly because everyone else took another two hours?"

“And I said: Oh [expletive]. Right up until the last week of the shoot, I was talking to John David and asking him some pretty fundamental questions about who my character was. And John David was like: 'Wait, you don't know this?' But it's complicated! You're not just being fed the story,” he added.

"You're trying to uncover the mystery at the same time as the characters in the movie are. A lot of the stuff in this movie is expositional world-building stuff and a dense story. And the script makes that accessible to a layman," he continued.