Brad Pitt and new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have been secretly dating since one year

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski stirred chaos on social media after their relationship was confirmed during their trip to France.

And while many may have thought this was the start of something new for the Fight Club hunk, latest reports reveal the romance has been going on for about a year now.

According to People magazine, the two lovebirds have been seeing each other since last year after they were first spotted together at a party in August 2019 following the Berlin premiere of Pitt’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

A source cited by the outlet claimed the two have known each other since 2019 and had also been “very flirty” with each other as they met each other during parties.

The insider also spilled the two had several secret meetings in Los Angeles and France as well including the time they were photographed at one of Kanye West’s Hollywood Bowl concerts.

Despite a year of seeing each other, the couple is still in the early stages of their romance, claimed the grapevine.