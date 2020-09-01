Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul to perform groundbreaking of a mosque in Islamabad

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, will be visiting Pakistan soon and perform the groundbreaking of blue mosque in Islamabad, according to media reports.



The Daily Jang citing social media reported that Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has been appointed as the brand ambassador of a private housing scheme in Islamabad and he will be visiting Pakistan soon.

The Turkish star has signed an agreement in this regard, according to the report.

Engin, who celebrated his 6th wedding anniversary with wife Neslisah Alkoclar recently, will also perform groundbreaking of the Blue Mosque in the private housing society.

The daily further reported that Engin Altan Duzyatan has received his Pakistani visa, issued by Pakistan embassy in Turkey and the actor will be visiting Pakistani this month.

Engin Altan popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Urdu dubbing.

Recently, the actor also fulfilled the most cherished desire of three Pakistani Make-A-Wish children by meeting them via Facebook live session.