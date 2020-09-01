Prince Harry 'upset' about missing Balmoral reunion while Meghan is 'unperturbed'

Moving across the pond to the United States had unquestionably come with mixed feelings for Prince Harry.

While on the one hand the Duke of Sussex is glad to have escaped from the suffocating life as a royal and away from scrutiny, he is also feeling upset about being away from his loved ones.

As per the latest intel, Harry is dejected over the fact that he cannot fly to the UK for his annual summer trip to Balmoral along with the rest of his family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Cambridges arrived at the royal estate in Aberdeenshire last week, along with their kids where they reunited with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip following months of separation owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

While Harry is understandably feeling left out, Meghan isn’t too bothered.

An insider told InTouch Weekly, "[She] doesn’t feel like she’s missing out. She’s been too busy decorating their new Montecito mansion."

The couple had accepted an invitation back in March to visit the highland castle but those plans fell prey to the global pandemic.