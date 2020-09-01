Johnny Depp accused of running ‘smear campaign’ against ex-wife Amber Heard

Hollywood star Amber Heard is pointing her guns at ex-husband Johnny Depp once more, accusing him of ‘organising and orchestrating’ a smear campaign against her.

According to US court documents, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made attempts to sully his ex-wife’s name and cause damage to her social repute and career.

The Aquaman star and her lawyer Adam Waldman allege Depp of arranging for ‘fake bots’ and authentic users on Twitter to ‘smear and harass’ Heard.

As per the Daily Mail, Waldman is “'is publicly associated with Russian individuals with the capability to organise such attacks.”

These papers had been registered on August 10 as Depp’s libel trial against The Sun wrapped up.

The British tabloid was sued by the actor over an article that labelled him a ‘wife beater’.

The courtroom showdown between the former couple and the paper saw startling revelations about the exes come to the limelight including Heard’s romantic affiliation with tech mogul Elon Musk and Depp’s history with drug abuse.