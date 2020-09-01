Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn blessed with a baby girl

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child together.



Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old singer confirmed that they became parents of ‘beautiful and healthy daughter’ last week.

He shared a picture of two tiny socks on the photo-video sharing app and confirmed the news to his 31 million followers.

He wrote, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he said and added “We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”



The Shape of You singer and childhood friend and former secondary school classmate Cherry Seaborn tied the knot in January 2019, a year they announced their engagement in January 2018.