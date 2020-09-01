‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner says the scandal took a toll on him

American talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres only recently tried to sort the chaos that piled up since the past few months involving accusations against her of creating a ‘toxic work environment’.

Following that debacle, The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s producer Andy Lassner came forth to have a casual chat with the fans through an Instagram session.

“Oh, look who it is. If it isn’t Andy Lassner. Well, yes it is. Your eyes do not deceive you. I’m back. I’ve been away for a little bit, dealing with—you know, some stuff,” he said.

“You may have read about it. It’s been a couple of rough months. But it’s when we go through these things, I guess, when we learn the most about ourselves, and maybe even some growth,” he went on to say.

“But to tell you it hasn’t been rough would be a lie, and I’ve always been honest with you. It’s been rough. But I’m back. I have been walking. I will now be walking for you guys again. Because, I mean, let’s face it: What is life like when you’re not slow walking with Andy? I love you guys; I miss you and I’ll talk to you soon,” he added.

The producer had been AWOL ever since word got out about an internal investigation taking place on the show following the ‘toxic workplace’ allegations.