Alyssa Milano reveals she was Ivanka Trump’s ‘hero’: ‘Sad to see what she’s evolved into’

American actor Alyssa Milano shared a throwback post from when she had been quite close to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Sharing a screenshot of Ivanka publicly declaring her girl crush on the actor, Milano expressed her sadness over the person that she has now turned into during her father’s reign.

"I'm admitting to a total girl crush on Alyssa Milano. She’s hilarious! And incidentally, one of the first people I followed on Twitter,” said Ivanka in the tweet dating back to 2014.

Milano added the caption: I met Ivanka Trump when I was hosting 'Project Runway All-Stars', she told me I was her hero.”

"I’m sad to see what she has evolved into,” she went on to say before voicing her support for Joe Biden in the upcoming election, with the hashtag: #Team Biden.

