Tue Sep 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 01, 2020
Niecy Nash ties the knot to singer Jessica Betts, posts adorable photos from wedding ceremony

US comedian, producer and TV host Niecy Nash has announced that she has married to singer Jessica Betts.

Taking to Twitter, Nash, 50 revealed the big news with a picture of their outdoor wedding.

The Reno 911 star captioned the photos with wedding ring emoticon and her full name “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans, who were also surprised with the news.

Betts also shared the same picture and said: “I got a whole Wife.”

Niecy’s friend and filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a boomerang video wherein the actress and her hubby Betts could be seen cutting the wedding cake.

She tweeted, “I love you, friend. It was an honor to witness your wedding to Jess. May you both have more happiness than your hearts can hold.”


