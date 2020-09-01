Michael B. Jordan shares emotional post for ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman

US actor and filmmaker Michael B. Jordan has paid rich tribute to his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last week at the age of 43



Sharing a series of throwback photos with Boseman, Michael B. Jordan wrote, “I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.”

He further said, “I wish we had more time.”

Recalling the last times, Jordan said, “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.”

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.”



“I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother,” he said before signing off.

Chadwick Boseman, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, died at the age of 43 last week.