Brian Austin Green adamant on winning Megan Fox back, hopeful about reconciliation

Brian Austin Green is not backing down from thinking about a plausible reunion with estranged wife Megan Fox.

The Don't Blink actor is still hopeful of getting back together with Fox, even though she has very much moved on in life and is seeing Machine Gun Kelly now.

During an Instagram Live, Green said that although he and Fox are separated, it’s impossible to foresee the future.

“I never say never,” Green quipped.

“We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” he continued.

“Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible

“I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things," he added.

The former couple shares three children together; Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey Rive, 3.



Meanwhile, Fox keeps indulging in massive PDA with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The duo made their relationship official a few weeks ago and seem to be in mad in love with each other.