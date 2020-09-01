Emma Roberts just confirmed she is pregnant with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The actress confirmed the suprising news in an adorable Instagram post she uploaded on Monday.

Revealing her massive pregnancy bump in a series of photos, Roberts wrote, "Me...and my two favorite guys," while cradling her baby bump.

Her caption suggests she is expecting a cute little baby boy.

Responding to the picture, aunt Julia Roberts commented, "Love you."



Meanwhile, Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele, who welcomed a baby herself, wrote, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."

Roberts and Hedlund have been dating since 2019. They were snapped holding hands for the first time in March last year.

An insider told Us Weekly that the pair were "having fun and enjoying each other," without any pressures of the future.

"They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment," the source said. "They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious."