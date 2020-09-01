Prince Harry's last words to mom Princess Diana revealed: Duke cries tears of grief

Prince Harry laid bare the trauma that he went through after losing his mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex got extremely candid about his last phone call with Diana, expressing immense regret.

“If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her,” Harry said in a documentary titled Our Mother Diana: Her Life and Legacy.

He revealed that he has broken down twice while missing Diana, at her grave at Althorp on September 6, 1997, and since then “maybe, maybe once."

“So there’s, you know, there’s a lot of — there’s a lot of grief that still needs to be let out," he said.

“There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around, and we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making," Harry added.

Earlier in 2017, William told reporters about the documentary, "This is a tribute from her sons to her.”

“It’s one thing doing a documentary like this and it’s another thing standing front of all of you guys and explaining about something very personal to you,” he added. “Nevertheless, I think it’s very important that I’m here to do that.”



The two brothers who find talking about Diana's death very difficult in public said, “We won’t speak as openly and as publicly about her again.”