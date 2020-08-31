Deepika Padukone sheds light on ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, hubby Ranveer Singh’s acting skills; blast from the past

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone got married to Ranveer Singh in November 2018 after six years of dating.

Before Ranveer, Deepika was dating Ranbir Kapoor. The former lovebirds started dating in 2007 when they were working on their debut films.

They had a bitter break-up after the Padmaavat actress caught Ranbir cheating on her with Katrina Kaif.

Later in an interview in 2019, Deepika had revealed difference between Ranbir and her husband Ranveer Singh’s acting skills.

When Deepika was asked about it, she said ‘Ranbir does not really have a process. He is very spontaneous.”

Deepika further said, “I have never seen Ranbir ‘prepare’ for his role and he is like me in that respect.” She added Ranbir’s approach was 50 percent rehearsal and 50 percent spontaneous.

About Ranveer, Deepika said he really gets into the process and changes everything for the role.

Deepika, about the lasting relationship with Ranveer, said the Simmba actor is a different person every six month and it was one of the reasons why their relationship had lasted so long.

Earlier, in a throwback video circulating on social media, Deepika had revealed that Ranveer respects her success, respects the money she had made and also always supports her that is why she got married to him.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan directorial sports drama ‘83’.