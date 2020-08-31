Lady Gaga's net worth surpasses $250 mln: VMA winner once spent $60,000 to buy Koi fish

Lady Gaga, who has tried her hand in acting, singing and some production work behind the camera, has widely loved as pop superstar.



The “Born This Way” singer dominated the MTV VMAs 2020, taking home Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration awards for her song "Rain On Me" that featured Ariana Grande.



She accomplished so much with a little over a decade of her career. Gaga launched into the music scene in 2008. The Manhattan, New York native leveraged her success to TV and even won the Best Actress award at the 2016 Golden Globes for her role in the 5th season of the TV series "American Horror Story."

Lady Gaga also starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the 2018 movie “A Star is Born,” which took home the Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars.



Lady Gaga’s net worth is around $275 million. With that amount of money, here is how she spends her fortune.

The 34-year-old singer had four albums that made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, per FOX Business. The single that caught the attention of the music industry, "Poker Face," fetched $728,000 in royalties.

Like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga earns big via album tours. From 2008 to 2017, she almost banked close to a billion dollars from tour ticket sales.

Known for her eccentric fashion sense and amazing talents, the “Paparazzi” hitmaker has spent her hard earned money acquiring properties. She has a mansion in Malibu worth $23 million and a Hollywood Hills home that carries a $5.25 million price tag.

According to Business Insider, Germanotta splurged $60,000 to buy 27 Koi from Japan for her Malibu abode.



She also helped those who are affected by COVID-19. She spearheaded the Together At Home concert with Global Citizen, which raised $130 million for coronavirus relief. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and the Rolling Stones all joined to help raise the funds, as reported by Forbes.

Lady Gaga, aside from acting and singing, has several income streams such as her restaurant business called Joanne Trattoria located in New York City. The eatery was partly owned by her father Joe Germanotta.