Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton amid pandemic as she becomes her ‘rock’

As COVID-19 swept all over the globe, many lives were unquestionably affected worldwide; from the slums to palaces, all were equally susceptible to the infectious disease that could prove to be fatal.

Over at the Buckingham Palace, a major change that Queen Elizabeth II had to go through was to step back from her duties for an indefinite period for the first time in her reign.

However, helping her through the uncertainty and crisis was Kate Middleton who reportedly proved to be her “rock” throughout the period.

A royal source spilled the inside secrets to Us Weekly, saying: "These are strange times for everyone, senior royals included, and having Kate as her rock has made it so much easier for the queen to adapt to her new life at Windsor.”

"More than anything, knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle matters in her absence is the greatest comfort she could ask for,” added the insider.

The Duke of Cambridge too is aware that his wife has become the “backbone” of the entire family: "He’s relieved to have Kate to depend on and refers to her as his better half.”

"Their approach to everything is similar—they embody that ‘Keep calm and carry on’ mentality, choosing to focus on positives when things get tough....Kate’s a genius at stepping back, breathing deeply and then approaching any difficulty with a level head,” added the grapevine.

Despite the monarch’s eldest son Prince Charles being the next in line to take over the throne, Her Majesty deems the dynamic duo of the Cambridges to actually be the future of the monarchy as she “trusts [their] judgement implicitly.”

"Kate asks for advice about speeches she’s due to make, whom she can depend on most within the palace and protocol dos and don’ts. The queen’s more than happy to impart her wisdom—she’s proud to be Catherine’s go-to adviser about royal life,” revealed the source.