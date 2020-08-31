Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend quality time at home as singer skips VMAs

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend quality time at home as singer skips MTV’s VMAs 2020 awards

US singer Nick Jonas spent quality time with wife Indian star Priyanka Chopra at home as the singer skipped MTV’s VMAs this year.



Although What a Man Gotta Do by Jonas Brothers was nominated for Best Pop Song of the year at MTV VMA 2020, Nick Jonas decided to spend quality time with Priyanka at home.

The Find You singer and his wife celebrated the birthday of their furry friend Gino, who turned a year old today.

Nick Jonas turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Gino and wrote, “Happy birthday Gino! Wow, they grow up so fast. @priyankachopra.”

The Sky Is Pink actress also took to photo-video sharing app and posted the same photo of Gino with a birthday note.



She wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet boy!.”

Priyanka also shared a glimpse of the blooming plants with a thought-provoking message. She wrote, “Bloom where you are planted. #home.”

On the other hand, Joe Jonas also stepped out on the road trip with his wife Sophie Turner and daughter Willa.

