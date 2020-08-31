Adele gets berated online for cultural appropriation

British singer Adele has landed in hot water as she was recently accused of cultural appropriation.

The Grammy Award winner was photographed celebrating the Notting Hill’s Carnival Festival which is led annually by British West Indians in Kensington, London to commemorate black and diasporic cultures.

However, the singer drew flak after she posted a photo of herself from the festival wearing a Jamaican flag-printed top with hoop earrings and bantu knots in her hair.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” she captioned the photo.

Soon after, social media users started calling out the Hello hit maker for her disrespectful post that ripped off West Indian cultures.

One user wrote: “If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it.”

“Adele dropped that weight and said it’s time for her cultural appropriation era,” added another.

“If you haven’t quite understood cultural appropriation, look at @Adele’s last Instagram post. She should go to jail no parole for this,” chimed in a third.