Chadwick Boseman’s death announcement becomes Twitter’s most liked tweet

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman’s death left the world in mounring soon after it was announced on his official Twitter account.

And soon after the news was dropped, the late Black Panther actor’s posthumous tweet became the most liked tweet till date, according to Twitter.

The micro-blogging website revealed the record was “a tribute fit for a King,” as it surpassed six million likes on the social media platform.

The tweet was attached with a statement by the actor’s family, announcing that he had lost his four-year battle with colon cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement.

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther.”

"It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” it read further.

The record was previously held by former US president Barak Obama for his August 2017 tweet about racism following the Charlottesville car attack.

Boseman had kept his illness under wraps but had drawn concerns about his health in the past after a major weight loss.

Before he catapulted to fame with his breakthrough Marvel role of Black Panther, the actor was known for his portrayal of Black American icons in films like 42 and Get on Up.