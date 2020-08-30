Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Barak Obama pen touching tributes for Chadwick Boseman

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman’s death left the world grief-stricken as fans, fellow actors and public figures from all walks of life have been paying tribute to the late star.

Former president of the United States, Barak Obama was one of the many who came forth to express their grief after hearing about the untimely death of the Black Panther star.

Turning to his Twitter, Obama wrote: "Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years."

The former president had shared a photo of Boseman’s visit to him.

Former vice president Joe Biden too had penned a touching tribute for the late actor as he wrote: “The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.”

The Democratic presidential nominee’s running mate, Kamala Harris also shared an old photo of herself with Boseman as she wrote: “Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”



