Thor actor Chris Hemsworth pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Condolences are pouring in from across the world over the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman who died of cancer on August 28.

"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth also joined millions of people to pay tribute to Boseman who played the role of King T´Challa in the groundbreaking thriller Black Panther.

Taking to Instagram, Hemsworth shared a picture with the late actor as paid tribute to him, "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman".







