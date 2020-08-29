Prince William and Harry set differences aside for late mother Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry have put their differences aside and reunited for a significant event.

The two brothers are honouring their late mother, Princess Diana for her upcoming 60th birth anniversary by installing a statue at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

According to a press release, "The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world."

The statue was created by artist Ian Rank-Broadley, as revealed by BBC News.

The two princes had commissioned the statue in 2017 at first when they first released a joint statement, saying: "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue."

They also hope that the statue would allow visitors in the Palace to "reflect on their mother's life and her legacy.”