Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is in an ‘open marriage’ with Roland Mary, 68

Just when you thought Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski’s romance couldn’t get any more dramatic, a startling new twist has been discovered.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the 27-year-old German model is allegedly in an open marriage with 68-year-old Roland Mary whose restaurant the actor frequented during the filming of Inglorious Bastards in 2009.

It was also revealed that the Fight Club actor was reportedly “mesmerized” by the model whenever he visited Mary’s restaurant.

The outlet further claimed that Nicole had one day slipped him her number, and therein began their love story.

Regarding Mary’s feelings about his wife’s closeness to Pitt, the source told the outlet that he feels “philosophical.”

"Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children...They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage.'"

The model also shares a seven-year-old son with her husband.