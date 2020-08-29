Sushant Singh thought Sanjana Sanghi was ‘part of a big nexus’, says Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty dropped some major bombshells about Sushant Singh feeling disturbed

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has stepped forth making startling revelations in the death case of boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an interview with India Today, the actor dropped some major bombshells about the deceased star feeling disturbed about his Dil Bechara costar Sanjana Saghi and the #MeToo allegations that came up against him.

“Sanjana Sanghi and Rohini Iyer troubled him a lot. Rohini had introduced us but later she stopped talking to us. Sanjana and Rohini, Sushant thought, were part of a big nexus. It was odd that if I am doing a film, a big film, why would you take so much time to clarify the #MeToo allegations?” said Rhea.

“I want this to be investigated. Why will I keep quiet for a one-and-a-half months? Wherever she [Sanjana Sanghi] was, be it America or anywhere on Earth, she would have had Google. Every budding actor checks news about them. So, did she not know about such a big piece of news?” she added.

“Sanjana Sanghi had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput harassed her, and those #MeToo allegations haunted him. Sanjana hadn’t given any clarification, she finally came out 1.5 months later, but that destroyed Sushant’s mental sanity. Later, Sushant had to come out and reveal their personal chats himself,” she said.

The late actor had publicized his WhatsApp conversations with Sanghi after which she came forth to refute claims of him harassing her.

Sanghi told Zoom in an interview earlier: “I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not my responsibility or job to clarify rumours.”

“I am a student of journalism, I’ve studied at Delhi University and that’s not the journalism I was taught. So, I don’t see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me,” Sanghi added.