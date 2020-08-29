Gigi Hadid is opening about how 'difficult it was to do maternity shoot'

Gigi Hadid broke the internet when she posted a bunch of stunning pictures from her recent all-black-and-white maternity shoot.

The supermodel is expected to give birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.

Detailing how tough it was to do the maternity shoot, Gigi recently opened up about baring her pregnant belly.

"I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me," Gigi wrote in response to fan's question about how it was "shooting with your baby bump for the first time."

She added, "But [it] was definitely more tiring than working normally," Gigi continued. "Got through the second look and was like ‘guys I think I can only do two more’ hahaaaa."



Gigi did a stunning shoot earlier this week, wherein she flaunted her burgeoning belly in the monochromatic photos.

Crediting her team in one of the photos, she wrote, "Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡," she started. "Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

In July, Gigi talked about she kept photos from her pregnancy off social media.

"I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up everyday during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something," she said.













